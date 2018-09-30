Preliminary Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Hits Near Moreno Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 struck near the border of Riverside and San Bernardino counties early Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor hit at 7:41 a.m. about two miles east-northeast of Calimesa, 2.5 miles south-southeast of Yucaipa and 13 miles east-northeast of Moreno Valley.

The epicenter was near the San Gorgonio Pass. The preliminary depth of the quake was 10.4 miles, USGS said.

According to the agency, some light shaking was felt as far as Big Bear, Riverside and Hemet.

Several people reacted to the incident on KTLA's Facebook page.

"Felt it in Winchester. Was more like a strong wind gust shook our house," Dorothy Burbank said.

"I heard the rumble and felt a light shake," Denise Marie Galvan Sendejas said from Fontana.

Authorities have not reported any damages or injuries.

Noisy jolt & shake in Idyllwild — rick flanders (@rckflndrs) September 30, 2018

I felt it at Riverside downtown area. Was actually pretty mild. — Delia Riley (@bellabellariley) September 30, 2018