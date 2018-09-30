Search Continues for Shark That Seriously Injured 13-Year-Old Boy in Encinitas

Lifeguards and police were using personal watercraft and aerial surveillance Sunday to continue their search for a large shark that attacked a 13-year-old boy near Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas on Saturday morning, leaving him with traumatic upper-body injuries.

There have been no reports of a shark in the area since the attack occurred, but Encinitas lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said people are not yet being allowed to go back into the water.

“We imagine it could be a great white shark, but we don’t know for sure,” Giles said during a Sunday morning news conference.

The injured boy was listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Rady Children’s Hospital on Saturday. Giles had no further information on the teenager, who was diving for lobsters on the opening the day of the season with his mother nearby on the beach when he was attacked.

