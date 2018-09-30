Sunday”Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, September 30th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! This is the last Sunday of September, meaning a number of events are ending. Find the information about those events and more on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list! Take a look!

Free!

The Broad Celebrates Its’ Third Anniversary!

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 232 6200

http://www.thebroad.org

The Broad Museum in downtown Los Angeles celebrates its third anniversary. The contemporary art museum has attracted more than 800-thousand visitors. With free general admission, striking architecture, and one of the world’s leading collections of postwar and contemporary art, The Broad continues to attract lines around the block.

To explore The Broad’s current round of free exhibits, check the website http://www.thebroad.org.

Vote for People’s Choice!

11th Annual Canstruction Orange County Presented by Fluor

South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, & ARTIC

canstructionoc.org

We can help the Orange County Food Bank by VOTING FOR OUR FAVORITE CANSTRUCTION SCULPTURE. Eleven of this one of a kind creations are on display at John Wayne Airport, the ARTIC transportation facility and South Coast Plaza. Among the fan favorites THE INCREDIBLES 2 character Jack-Jack.

To vote for your favorite, go to the CANSTRUCTIONOC.ORG/VOTE website. Don’t delay! This is the last day we can vote for this one of a kind food fundraiser benefitting the Orange County Food Bank.

Closing Today!

The Life and Work of Mabel McKay

The Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

theautry.org

This is the last day we can see the Autry Museum of the American West’s first-ever solo show dedicated to THE LIFE AND WORK OF MABEL MCKAY, a Native American celebrated as a master basket weaver, traditional healer, advocate for her community and the environment, and teacher who shared worldwide her knowledge of Native American Pomo traditions.

Lucas Oil Off Road Expo Powered by General Tire

Fairplex

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

http://www.offroadexpo.com

Pomona is rocking and rolling with hundreds of exhibitors in town for the 2018 Lucas Oil Off-Road Expo Powered by General Tire. This event is described as featuring the greatest collection of off-road companies, parts, equipment, gear, action and experts ever assembled in America.

From off-road racing to rock crawling, trail riding to sand sports, motorcycles and UTV’s, to camping and adventure travel, fans have the unique opportunity to meet and talk with the most knowledgeable people in the off-road industry.

Orcas Return to Southern California

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 488 2828

http://www.dolphinsafari.com

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

562 432 4900

2seewhales.com

Whale watchers are getting a rare treat. The folks at Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari in Dana Point and Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach report a pod of 8 to 10 Orcas from the rarely viewed Eastern Tropical Pacific have been spotted off the coast of Dana Point for the fourth time in less than one week. They say Eastern Tropical Pacific Killer Whales are typically seen in the warmer waters off Mexico and Central America.

These magnificent creatures have been seen on Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari tours from Dana Point. For tour prices and hours take a look at the http://www.dolphinsafari.com. For information about Harbor Breeze Cruises tour prices and hours, check the 2seewhales.com website.

Bike! Bike! International

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles

en.bikebike.org

Bike!Bike! is an international, annual gathering organized by and for community bicycle projects. Headquartered this year in Los Angeles State Historic Park downtown along the Los Angeles River, the conference attracts participants from community bicycle cooperatives and advocacy groups globally who converge in a different city each year over four-days for self-organized workshops, rides around the city, and other activities to strengthen the social network of bicycle projects around the world.

Make it “an adventurous” Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.