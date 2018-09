Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In her book "Time to Parent," time management and organization expert Julie Morgenstern tackles the "job" that never ends: parenting. She creates a time-based roadmap to answer what she calls "the holy grail" question: "How much of my time do my kids need in order to feel confident and loved?" Find Julie online at JulieMorgenstern.com.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday, September 30, 2018.