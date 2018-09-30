With Rain in the Forecast, Riverside Officials Warn of Possible Mudflow Near Burn Areas

Riverside County officials on Saturday warned residents near burn areas that intense rain next week could cause dangerous debris flows.

Forecasters said remnants of Hurricane Rosa and an approaching Pacific storm would likely bring the first rain of the season for the southwest region of California, estimating about a quarter to an inch of precipitation from Monday night to Wednesday.

Some places could receive higher amounts of rain if thunderstorms develop, the National Weather Service said.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department urged those living near the Holy Fire, which ravaged more than 20,000 acres in the Holy Jim and Trabuco canyon areas in August, and the Cranston Fire, which scorched more than 13,000 acres in the Idyllwild area in July, to prepare for possible evacuations. The agency’s website has a map of locations potentially at risk.

Earlier, Orange County officials issued a similar warning for residents under their jurisdiction who were affected by the Holy Fire.

Near the coast, surf generated by the cyclone off Mexico was expected to build over the weekend. Weather officials issued a high-surf advisory effective through Tuesday morning.

Rosa’s moisture was expected to expand northward from Baja California on Monday, followed by a low-pressure system from the Pacific that will pull moisture into the state Tuesday.

#HolyFloodWatch #CranstonFloodWatch Rain is anticipated near Holy/Cranston areas in 72-48 hours. Intense rain may cause deadly, fast-moving debris flows. Get ready for future evacuations! Arrange transport, fuel cars, gather items, make plans for animals. https://t.co/FX8H689WYB pic.twitter.com/dAtEkLoEyu — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) September 29, 2018

Forecast rainfall for two events…. The first is from remnant moisture associated with T.C. Rosa. The second, from our first Winter Storm of the season midweek. The second event poses debris flow threats for the Holy and Valley Burn Scars. The first, possibly for Cranston. #cawx pic.twitter.com/MLuUrIxiRL — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 30, 2018

First rain of the season likely for SW Calif. Monday night-Wednesday. Preliminary estimates of 0.25-1.00 inches for the region except locally higher amounts possible if thunderstorms develop. #LArain #LAWeather #Socal #cawx pic.twitter.com/50lE573o6B — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 29, 2018

Here is a look at rain trends through this evening (off HRRR model which looks reasonable). You can see #HurricaneRosa weakening as it approaches Baja, while a few showers move north across the international border into #California and #Arizona. #cawx pic.twitter.com/VOiKRFyJb3 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 30, 2018