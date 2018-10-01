× 2019 Royal Court Announced at Tournament House in Pasadena

Seven finalists were named to the 2019 Royal Court at the Tournament of Roses House in Pasadena Monday morning.

The Royal Court was chosen from a list of 44 remaining finalists vying to become the 2019 rose queen.

Applicants from 24 Pasadena area schools participated in a month-long interview process leading to Monday’s announcement.

2019 Royal Court:

Ashley Hackett – John Muir High School

Louise Siskel – Sequoyah High School

Sherry Ma – San Marino High School

Micaela McElrath – Westridge School

Lauren Baydaline – Westridge School

Rucha Kadam – La Cañada High School

Helen Rossi – Flintridge Preparatory School

The Royal Court will ride on a float in the 130th Rose Parade and attend the 105th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on January 1, 2019.