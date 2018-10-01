2019 Royal Court Announced at Tournament House in Pasadena
Seven finalists were named to the 2019 Royal Court at the Tournament of Roses House in Pasadena Monday morning.
The Royal Court was chosen from a list of 44 remaining finalists vying to become the 2019 rose queen.
Applicants from 24 Pasadena area schools participated in a month-long interview process leading to Monday’s announcement.
2019 Royal Court:
- Ashley Hackett – John Muir High School
- Louise Siskel – Sequoyah High School
- Sherry Ma – San Marino High School
- Micaela McElrath – Westridge School
- Lauren Baydaline – Westridge School
- Rucha Kadam – La Cañada High School
- Helen Rossi – Flintridge Preparatory School
The Royal Court will ride on a float in the 130th Rose Parade and attend the 105th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on January 1, 2019.
