2019 Royal Court Announced at Tournament House in Pasadena

Posted 8:41 AM, October 1, 2018, by , Updated at 09:48AM, October 1, 2018
The 2019 Royal Court appears at the Tournament House in Pasadena on Oct. 1, 2018. (Credit: KTLA)

Seven finalists were named to the 2019 Royal Court at the Tournament of Roses House in Pasadena Monday morning.

The Royal Court was chosen from a list of 44 remaining finalists vying to become the 2019 rose queen.

Applicants from 24 Pasadena area schools participated in a month-long interview process leading to Monday’s announcement.

2019 Royal Court:

  • Ashley Hackett – John Muir High School
  • Louise Siskel – Sequoyah High School
  • Sherry Ma – San Marino High School
  • Micaela McElrath – Westridge School
  • Lauren Baydaline – Westridge School
  • Rucha Kadam – La Cañada High School
  • Helen Rossi – Flintridge Preparatory School

The Royal Court will ride on a float in the 130th Rose Parade and attend the 105th Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena on January 1, 2019.