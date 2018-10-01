43-Year-Old Man Arrested in Fatal Compton Shootings of His Stepfather and Teenage Girl: LASD

A 43-year-old man is being held in connection with the shooting deaths of his stepfather and a teenage girl, and the wounding of his stepfather’s wife, in Compton last week, officials said.

Jamie Williams was booked on a murder charge stemming from the shootings that happened Friday in the 600 block of West Palmer Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release on Monday.

The male victim, described by LASD as Williams’ stepfather, was identified as Eddie Talley, Jr., 65. The woman was described as his stepfather’s wife. Her condition was unknown.

The teenage girl, who was the daughter of Talley’s wife, was identified by Sarah Ardalani, of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, as 13-year-old Britney Malone.

A motive for the shootings have not been determined.

Williams was being held on $2 million bail.

The investigation was ongoing.

No other information was released.