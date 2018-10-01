BREAKING: 1 Dead After Second Plane Crashes Near La Verne Airport in 2 Days

Alfred Coffee’s Jordan Hardin Introduces New Pink Drink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Posted 2:21 PM, October 1, 2018, by and , Updated at 04:03PM, October 1, 2018

Alfred Coffee is debuting a pink drink this breast cancer awareness month. Company food and beverage director Jordan Hardin talks about the new menu item on KTLA's 5 Live on Oct. 1, 2018.