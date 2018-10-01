× Arson Investigation Underway After 3 Vehicles Are Set on Fire in Huntington Beach

Police and fire officials launched an arson investigation after three cars were set ablaze in Huntington Beach over the course of an hour early Monday.

The first fire was reported at 2:20 a.m. when an SUV was burned in the 400 block of 16th Street, authorities said.

At 3 a.m., a Toyota Camry parked outside a home in the 500 block of 19th Street was set on fire.

The car’s owner, Randy Coe, told reporters at the scene that he was asleep when he heard noises and a small explosion outside his home. He raced to his front yard and saw his sedan engulfed in flames.

