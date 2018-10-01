Author & Motivational Speaker Cornell Thomas

Author and Motivational Speaker Cornell Thomas visited the KTLA Morning News set at 11a with anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker. He shared information about his upcoming Positivity Summit to be held in Los Angeles October 20th and 21st.
