× Gov. Brown Vetoes Plan to Establish ‘Safe Injection Sites’ for Drug Users in San Francisco

Citing fears of “enabling illegal drug use,” Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a measure on Sunday that would have allowed San Francisco to establish sites where people could inject illegal drugs in a supervised, hygienic environment.

Under Assembly Bill 186 by Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), the city would have been allowed to start a pilot program for “safe injection sites” that backers said could help address the opioid crisis.

Proponents say such sites help prevent fatal overdoses by offering access to clean needles, trained supervisors and referral to treatment programs. There are about 100 secure injection facilities around the world, according to a legislative analysis.

“After great reflection, I conclude that the disadvantages of this bill far outweigh the possible benefits,” Brown wrote in a veto message.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.