Driver Pursued by LAPD in North Hollywood Area Appears to Surrender After Jumping Into Another Vehicle

A driver being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers in the North Hollywood area Monday night jumped out of the vehicle as the chase came to a halt — moments before appearing to carjack someone and as the driver took off in another vehicle before finally surrendering to police, Sky5 aerial footage showed.

The driver was seen in Sky5 video swerving in and out lanes, running multiple red lights and nearly hitting other vehicles throughout the chase, which started and ended in the North Hollywood area. At some point, the chase extended into the Sun Valley area before returning to North Hollywood.

About 8:02 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle when it was seen hitting a dead end. Dressed in all black, the driver could be seen two minutes later walking into what appeared to be a parking lot filled with vehicles.

Just then, the suspect started to run toward a silver SUV on the side of the road with its rear lights on and then tried opening the driver side door. Once the door swung open, the SUV’s driver jumped out and started running away as the suspect ran around to the passenger side.

The pursuit suspect then got into the SUV, appearing to get into the driver seat as the SUV took off with the passenger door still swung wide open at 8:05 p.m.

Just 10 seconds later, the SUV was seen almost leaving the parking lot before police patrol cars surrounded it at the exit point. The SUV slammed head-on into a patrol vehicle and officers then jumped out of their vehicles. About four patrol vehicle were seen in Sky5 video of the scene.

That’s when the chase was finally brought to an end as the suspect appeared to surrender moments later. The suspect was seen lying face down on the ground and surrounded by officers before being taken into custody.

Earlier in the chase, the suspect vehicle — which appeared to be a silver sedan — ran a red light about 7:35 p.m. before making its way back onto Burbank Boulevard and driving through surface streets near shopping malls.

The car ran through another red light moments later as it traveled alongside a residential area near the 5 Freeway.

Just before 7:40 p.m., the car could be seen going in and out of lanes before nearly hitting another vehicle as it raced through an intersection one minute later.

During the chase, the car had traveled into the Sun Valley area before going back to North Hollywood.

At 7:44 p.m., police patrol cars could be seen getting closer to the vehicle as it drove through a residential neighborhood.

In the minutes after, the car was driving along Lankershim Boulevard back toward Oxnard Street — an area it drove around multiple times as patrol cars followed. Minutes later, at 7:49 p.m., other patrol cars were seen blocking intersections that the vehicle passed as police cars continued to closely trail behind it.

The vehicle was clearly seen driving through the wrong side of the road at 7:50 p.m, turning through an intersection before slamming into trash cans on the side of the road two minutes later as the chase continued.

Minutes later, the car nearly hit another vehicle head-on as it made its way toward an intersection, again driving on the wrong side of the street in the moments after. At 7:57 p.m., it nearly hit another vehicle as it made a turn from an intersection.

A minute later, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran away as it came to a stop in the North Hollywood area. But the car kept going.

Soon after, the driver also jumped out and started running from the car at 8:02 p.m. before appearing to carjack someone in an SUV minutes later and continuing to evade officers for just seconds longer.

Finally, at 8:05 p.m., the suspect appeared to surrender to LAPD officers surrounding the SUV.

No details have been formally released by police.