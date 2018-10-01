Male Juvenile Killed in Shooting in South L.A.’s Westmont District: Sheriff

A male juvenile was killed in a shooting in South L.A. on Sunday night while a man was injured with gunshots wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The department has not released the age or identity of the victim, only describing him as a juvenile. Meanwhile, the injured man was described by law enforcement as being in stable condition in the hours following the shooting.

Shots broke out about 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 106th Street, located in Westmont, according to sheriff’s officials. When deputies arrived, they discovered the two injured people and rushed them to medical treatment.

Authorities said the shooting is not gang-related. No information about a possible suspect or any other details have been released by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information can contact the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tip can be forwarded by calling 800-222-8477.