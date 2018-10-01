Pasadena Man Accused of 3 Sexual Assaults Is Being Held on $10 Million Bail

A Pasadena man accused of three different incidents of sexual assault has been arrested and is being held on $10 million bail as police search for other possible victims.

Between August and September, three different sexual assaults were reported to police and now authorities believe 51-year-old Anthony Miller is the suspect in all of them. “Corroborating evidence” led to Miller being identified as the suspect in the reported assaults, police said in a news release.

However, the news release from police did not go into detail about that evidence.

Meanwhile, Miller’s photo and identity is being release by police as law enforcement officials search for other possible victims.

A warrant for Miller’s arrest was issued last Wednesday after police presented their investigation to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The following day, he was taken into custody without incident by police assisted by U.S. Marshals.

Miller is being held on suspicion of 13 counts of sexual assault-related charges with his bail set at $10,450,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the current cases involving Miller or other possible sexual assault allegations against him can contact Detective Matthew Crawford at 626-744-3861 or the police dispatch at 626-744-4241. The dispatch is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.