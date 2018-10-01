× Philippe’s Offering $1.10 French Dip Sandwiches to Celebrate 110 Years

Philippe the Original, the downtown Los Angeles deli that’s been a favorite among locals for decades, is celebrating a milestone with a special deal on Monday.

The restaurant is offering its popular French dip (excluding pastrami and lamb) for$1.10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each customer gets one sandwich, dine-in only, Philippe’s website says.

The sandwich purveyor marks 110 years since its Parisian founder, Philippe Mathieu, started the business. But it wasn’t until 10 years later that he came up with the now famous French dip by accident, the company’s website says (Cole’s French Dip, which opened the same year, also claims to have invented the sandwich).

According to company lore, Mathieu dropped a slice of French roll into a roasting pan filled with hot juice from the oven. The customer, a policeman, took the sandwich anyway. He came back the next day with friends asking for the same sandwich, Philippe’s website says.

Festivities on Monday start at 4 p.m. and will include a performance by the USC marching band and speeches by local community leaders. The restaurant is located on 1001 N. Alameda St. in downtown’s Chinatown neighborhood.