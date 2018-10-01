× Pilot Reported Having Engine Problems Moments Before La Verne Plane Crash

A man aboard a single-engine plane that crashed in a nursery near Brackett Field Airport in La Verne on Sunday reported engine trouble less than a minute before the plane went down.

“I need to do a 180. I’m having an engine problem,” he said during a call to the airport’s control tower.

The controller told the man to maintain altitude and go around, which he confirmed. Roughly a minute later, at about 5:50 p.m., the Cessna 177RG crashed into a nursery west of the airport’s runway. Video footage from the scene shows the mangled plane on a gravel path between rows of plants.

Authorities said two people were inside the plane when it crashed. A man died at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, La Verne police Lt. Chris Dransfeldt said.

34.100843 -117.767835