Pink Beauty Products With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us live with pink beauty products that give back for Breast Cancer Awareness month. For more info on all the brands that Stacy covered in the segment, you can click here or follow Stacy on Instagram @StacyCoxBeauty.
