Police Identify Victim in Anaheim Shooting Death

Investigators have identified the man found shot to death in an industrial neighborhood in Anaheim Saturday.

Homicide detectives identified the victim Monday as 36-year-old Julio Cesar Munoz, of Anaheim.

The body was found in the 1200 block of North Sunshine Way, near the interchange between the 57 and 91 freeways, around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Anaheim police said.

Detectives found evidence that a party had been taking place in the street near the scene, police said.

If you were at the party or have information on the case, investigators ask that you reach out. Contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.