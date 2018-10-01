Tamara Mellon Talks Free Mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of the luxury shoe brand Tamara Mellon joined us live to talk about how her company is taking over a mobile screening RV and offering free mammograms across LA for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tamara co-founded Jimmy Choo in 1996, grew it to one of the most talked about brands of the past 20 years. She exited in 2011. Her new luxury footwear brand called Tamara Mellon launched October 2016, direct to consumer, digitally-led, made in Italy, but at half the price of competitors. They design shoes, but care more about the women wearing them, this includes women’s health and wellness. Tamara Mellon is offering free mammograms on the following dates:

October 8: Outside Jon and Vinny’s, on Fairfax Blvd

October 9: Outside Erewhon on Venice Blvd

October 10: Outside Dulan’s on East Manchester

For more information including on Tamara’s “Love your Mellons” campaign and how you can sign up, click here.