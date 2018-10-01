Teen Killed in Compton Shooting Was Studying to Be Nurse, Boyfriend Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A teenager who was killed in a Compton shooting Sunday evening was studying to become a nurse, her boyfriend told KTLA.

"If I could have taken that bullet, I would have taken it. I rather it be me than her," the boyfriend, who only wanted to be identified as Anthony, said.

The victim has not been formally identified by authorities, but Anthony said she was 17 years old. He said she was well known in her community and she wanted to help people.

She was shot about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Long Beach Boulevard. Three other people, including another juvenile, were shot during the incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The teen died, and the other victims were listed in stable condition. The relationship between the victims is unclear, but they were all shot in the street near a community carnival.

Deputy Tracy Koerner told KTLA Monday morning that the shooting had nothing to do with the carnival that was going on at the time.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the shooting and authorities did not have any suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.895849 -118.220071