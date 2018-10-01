Up to an Inch of Rain Expected in Parts of SoCal This Week

Light showers could hit parts of Los Angeles County beginning late Monday as a low pressure system moves onshore, with some areas across the region expected to get up to an inch of rain on Tuesday, forecasters say.

The eastern end of Los Angeles County, including Azusa, could get less than a 10th of an inch of rain starting Monday after 6 p.m., said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. A slight chance of isolated thunderstorms is also forecast.

Up to an inch of rain could fall in some areas of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, Hoxsie said.

The last measurable rainfall in Los Angeles County was on May 21, Hoxsie said. The total for March was 2.69, the last time the area had a good soaking.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.