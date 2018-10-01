× Voluntary Evacuation Warning Issued for Idyllwild Area Amid Mudflow Risks

Flooding and mudflow risks prompted Riverside County officials to issue a voluntary evacuation warning for the Idyllwild area on Monday afternoon.

In a 12:46 p.m. tweet, the County Emergency Management Department urged residents of Hurkey Creek, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon and Fleming Ranch to evacuate.

“This is the safest time to leave, before any flows start,” the agency said.

Forecasters said rain brought by remnants of Hurricane Rosa and an approaching Pacific storm could soak southwest California Monday night through Wednesday.

Riverside County officials said the precipitation could lead to “deadly, fast-moving landslides” in communities near the area burned by the Cranston Fire, which erupted in July near Highway 74 by Strawberry Creek Bridge. It scorched more than 13,000 acres, according to the the federal information website InciWeb.

Authorities have established shelters at Idyllwild School on 26700 Highway 243 in Idyllwild and Pathfinder Ranch on 35510 Pathfinder Road in Mountain Center.

“Even if you are not evacuated, your home could still be impacted, especially if you live close to hillsides burned in the fire,” county officials said.

The Emergency Management Department’s website has a map of locations at risk. Residents can also call 951-358-5134 for more information.

#CranstonFloodWatch EVACUATION WARNING- Hurkey Creek, Lake Hemet, Apple Canyon, Fleming Ranch should go now, this is safest time to leave. pic.twitter.com/bl3VScP4yr — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) October 1, 2018

Two care and reception centers are open for residents evacuated from #CranstonFloodWatch. 1. Idyllwild School, 26700 Highway 243 in Idyllwild

2.Pathfinder Ranch, 35510 Pathfinder Rd in Mountain Center — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) October 1, 2018