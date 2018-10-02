× 2 Arrested in Connection With Homicide at Lake Forest Apartment Complex

A man and woman were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing a man who was found dead outside a Lake Forest apartment complex, officials said.

The victim’s body was found after deputies were called to the Forest Glen apartments on the 25000 block of Farthing Street regarding “unknown trouble” shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Another resident reported seeing a man collapsed in the building’s courtyard, suffering from severe wounds, authorities said.

The victim, described only as a Latino man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released, pending the notification of his next of kin.

It’s unclear whether he lived in the building.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and began investigating.

Evidence compiled led them to identify the suspects as 18-year-old Xiomara Berrios and Jose Andrade-Membreno, 22.

Officials did not say what tied them to the crime, or whether they had any relationship with the victim.

The pair was arrested early Tuesday morning and booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of homicide, authorities said.

Both were being held on $1 million bail.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned later this week, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.