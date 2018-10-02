2-Month-Old Boy Hospitalized After Being Mauled by Dog in Woodland Hills Home: LAPD

A 2-month-old boy was hospitalized Monday after he was mauled by the family dog at a home in Woodland Hills.

The dog, a pit bull, became agitated when someone knocked on the door of a home in the 22600 block of Clarendon Street about 12:45 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Officer Greg Kraft.

The baby, who was in a car seat on the floor, began to cry. The dog escaped from a gated pen area and bit the child, Kraft said.

The extent of the boy’s injuries was not available Tuesday, but authorities said he is expected to survive.

