× 2 Sought in Connection With Mausoleum Burglary in Rancho Palos Verdes

Detectives are searching for a man and woman caught on surveillance footage at a mausoleum that was burglarized in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said Tuesday.

Jewelry was taken from the grave site inside Green Hills Mortuary, at 27501 S. Western Ave., sometime between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The thieves took the valuables after prying open two glass cases located inside the burial chamber, investigators said.

Authorities released images Tuesday of two individuals who had allegedly been seen casing the display cases before the burglary occurred.

The Sheriff’s Department did not provide details on what type of jewelry was taken, or how much it was worth.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their whereabouts can contact Detective R. McKaig at 310-891-3217.