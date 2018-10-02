Accused Lake Forest Bank Robber Arrested on Suspicion of Kidnapping

A suspect is in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week at a bank within a grocery store in Lake Forest, officials said Tuesday.

Tyler Brown, 36, left with a large sum of money after threatening tellers at a Wells Fargo branch inside the Stater Bros. market at 22351 El Toro Road last Monday, Sept. 24, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown allegedly wore a hat, gloves and sunglasses, along with a cane and sling on his left arm, to disguise himself.

He fled the bank with the cash in a cardboard box before deputies could respond, officials said.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the incident last Wednesday in an attempt to identify the thief.

It’s unclear exactly how detectives identified Brown as a suspect, and when or where they found him.

Sheriff’s officials said he was arrested on on suspicion of felony robbery and felony kidnapping.

No information was released on the kidnapping he’s accused in.

Brown was being held without bail at the Orange County Jail, officials said.

