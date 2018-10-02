Amid Labor Strikes, L.A. City Council Committee Balks at Proposed Agreement Between Harbor, Warehouse Operator

A Los Angeles City Council committee balked Tuesday at a proposed agreement between the Harbor Department and a warehouse operator that has been accused of labor violations, saying that the company first needs to reach a deal to prevent strikes.

The decision now heads to the entire council, which will vote on whether to reject the plan and kick the decision back to the Board of Harbor Commissioners. It comes one day after warehouse workers and truck drivers launched their latest strike in front of warehouses serving the ports, protesting the classification of drivers as independent contractors.

Labor activists, including the port division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, are urging the council not to accept an agreement unless it includes a “no labor disruption” provision to prevent future strikes, which they argue would prod the warehouse company and labor organizers to reach a deal addressing worker concerns.

Councilman Joe Buscaino backed that idea, calling for the harbor commission to revisit the proposed agreement and include “safeguards” to prevent work stoppages.

