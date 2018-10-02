× Bob Baker Marionette Theater Will Leave Original Home Near DTLA, But Has Plans to Relocate

After more than five decades, the Bob Baker Marionette Theater says it will leave its original home near downtown Los Angeles at the end of November, with plans to relocate.

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the oldest children’s theater in Los Angeles and the oldest puppet theater in the United States, will host a free, day-long closing celebration on Nov. 23, the same date it opened 55 years ago.

The theater said in a news release that it will announce a new location at some point in the future. The new space is designed from original and unrealized concepts by Bob Baker, according to the release.

The future of the theater, located at Glendale Boulevard and 1st Street, had long been uncertain. It has been struggling financially since 2008. The property was sold in 2013.

