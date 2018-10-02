California Chic Fall Fashions With Bella Dahl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style Expert Sydne Summer joined us live with effortlessly chic California fall fashions from Bella Dahl. Bella Dahl, which has built a fiercely loyal following for its ultra-soft clothing that draws from its Southern California roots, will has an opened all new shop-in-shop concept at Sunny Days in Laguna Beach and Balboa Island. Bella Dahl will blend design elements that channel California’s effortlessly cool aesthetic in these shop-in-shops. For more information on Bella Dahl, you can click here. A big thank you to Blushington for glamming up the models.

They are offering a special to KTLA viewers. Use the code word BlushFFKTLA and you can enjoy a complimentary full face makeup application.

For more info on style expert Sydne Summer, you can follow her blog or follow her on social media.