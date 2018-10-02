× Compton Man Pleads Not Guilty to Fatally Shooting His 13-Year-Old Stepsister and Stepfather

Days after a shooting in Compton left two dead, the suspect has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the deaths of his 13-year-old stepsister and stepfather, the the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jaime Jajuan Williams, 43, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the shooting that happened Saturday, prosecutors said.

He allegedly shot to death his stepfather, Eddie Charges Talley Jr. ,and his 13-year-old sister Brittany M. just before 6 p.m., according to prosecutors.

The shooting — which occurred in the 600 block of West Palmer Street — also injured his stepfather’s wife, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who said her condition was unknown as of Monday.

When officers arrived to the scene that night, they discovered three people shot and a nude man running from the home, according to sheriff’s officials. Talley and Brittany were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brittany was described by sheriff’s officials as the daughter of Talley’s wife.

A gun was recovered from the scene, authorities said. Meanwhile, a suspected motive for the shooting has not been released by sheriff’s officials.

If convicted, Williams could receive the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The charges also include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. Williams is currently being held without bail, according to prosecutors.