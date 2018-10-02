× FBI Serves Arrest Warrants in South Bay in Connection With 2017 White Nationalist Rally in Charlottesville

Federal officials on Tuesday served search and arrest warrants in the South Bay involving the 2017 white nationalist march Charlottesville that left one woman dead.

Local authorities assisted FBI agents in serving the warrants in Redondo Beach, Lawndale and Huntington Beach, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The subjects were set to appear in court later on Tuesday. They’re among multiple individuals arrested in connection with the 2017 rally.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen planned to release information at a news conference at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Charlottesville on Tuesday.

The arrests were made more than a year after hundreds of white nationalists converged at the University of Virginia on Aug. 11, 2017 to protest plans to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. at a “Unite the Right” rally the next day, violence erupted between the group and counterprotesters.

A 21-year-old Ohio man barreled into a crowd of counterprotesters and killed Heather Heyer, 32, prosecutors said. He faced federal hate crime and state murder charges.