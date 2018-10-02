× Female Assault Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy at Car Dealership in Victorville: Sheriff’s Officials

Deputies fatally shot a woman while responding to reports of an assault in Victorville on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred after a lone deputy responded to an auto dealership near the corner of Seventh Street and Desert Knoll Drive sometime before 1:30 p.m., said Mara Rodriguez, a media relations officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

While the nature and circumstances of the original assault are unclear, Rodriguez said, “what we do know is that that assault continued, and there was an officer-involved shooting.”

It’s unknown how many times the deputy fired his weapon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage of the shooting’s aftermath shows a group of about 20 sheriff’s officials convening outside an auto shop and dealership while one deputy tapes off the surrounding area.

A white Mercedes-Benz hatchback sat in the street with its front passenger and driver’s side windows blown out. It appeared as if the car had been pulling out of the dealership before it came to rest.

Rodriguez said investigators were working to compile more information on what led up to the deputy’s fatal use of force. She was unsure whether the Mercedes was used as a weapon.

Authorities have not named either the suspect killed or the deputy who fired.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division will lead the investigation, Rodriguez said.

No further details were available.