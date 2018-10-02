L.A. County Supervisors Vote to Challenge Trump Admin Proposal Possibly Making Immigration Harder for Government Assistance Recipients

Los Angeles County leaders on Tuesday expressed their opposition to a proposed Trump administration rule change that could make immigration more difficult for people who receive government assistance.

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors agreed to send a letter to immigration and congressional officials challenging the regulation proposed last month by the Department of Homeland Security.

They also agreed to work to notify local residents about the administration’s effort and to study joining any legal challenges if the administration ultimately adopts the plan in the coming months.

“This rule, if adopted, in my opinion would be very harmful,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis. “It is the county’s moral and civic responsibility to offer service to every resident regardless of their immigration status.”

