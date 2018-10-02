Lanes Blocked Along 5 Freeway in Sun Valley After Fatal Crash: CHP
Several lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Sun Valley are closed after a fatal crash Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. near the Lankershim Boulevard exit, and the number 2, 3 and 4 lanes of the highway were closed for the response.
CHP officials tweeted that the crash was fatal, but did not elaborate on what occurred, or if a pedestrian was involved.
Aerial video from Sky5 showed a sheet covering a body in one of the lanes of the highway and traffic was backed up in the area.
It is unknown how long the lanes were expected to be closed.
34.227930 -118.381256