LAPD Officer Justified in 2016 Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Man in South L.A., Jury Decides

A Los Angeles police officer did not use excessive force when he fatally shot an armed 18-year-old man in the back, a jury decided Monday.

Attorneys for the family of Kenney Watkins had filed a civil lawsuit, arguing that the officer, Evan Urias, should have stopped and waited for backup when Watkins ran from him on Aug. 16, 2016, on Century Boulevard near Figueroa Street in South Los Angeles.

Watkins was not a threat to the officer’s life, one of the attorneys, Michael Curls, said in an interview.

Curls acknowledged that Watkins was armed with two guns. But the young man was turning to look at the officer while sprinting away and was not about to shoot, the attorney said.

