Nooses in Cells, Rotting Teeth — Report Details Harsh Conditions at Adelanto Immigration Facility

Federal inspectors have issued a scathing report on conditions at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center, which houses more than 1,000 immigrant detainees in the high desert, after officials found nooses made of bed sheets in cells, improper use of disciplinary segregation and inadequate medical care during an unannounced visit to the facility earlier this year.

The report comes one year after immigrant advocates raised alarms about conditions at the facility after three detainees died there in a three-month period in 2017. One of them, Osmar Epifanio Gonzalez-Gadba, 32, of Nicaragua, died six days after he was found hanging from bed sheets in his cell.

The Los Angeles Times reported in August 2017 that there were at least five attempted suicides at the facility, according to a review of 911 calls.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, which is tasked with providing independent oversight of DHS, issued the alert late last month, saying the problems officials found during their visit in May “pose significant health and safety risks at the facility” and are in need of immediate attention.

