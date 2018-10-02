Pasadena Man Pleads Not Guilty to Raping 5 Women, Other Sexual Assault-Related Charges

A Pasadena man has pleaded not guilty to raping five women, with four of those reported assaults occurring in just the past two months, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

In addition to five counts of forcible rape, 51-year-old Anthony Joseph Miller is facing two counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sodomy by use of force and one count of sexual battery by restraint and false imprisonment by violence, according to prosecutors.

He is also facing a charge of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, prosecutors said.

“Corroborating evidence” linked Miller to three different sexual assaults reported to Pasadena police between August and September, officials said in a news release. No information about that evidence has been released by authorities.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, investigators took Miller into custody last week with the assistance of U.S. Marshals. He was later booked on suspicion of 13 sexual assault-related charges, police said.

A day after police announced Miller’s arrest, L.A. County prosecutors announced the charges against him — which involve two additional victims.

One of those victims was also assaulted between August and September of this year while the other person was sexually assaulted by Miller back in 2011, according to prosecutors.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 270 years to life in state prison if he’s convicted of all the charges.

Currently, he is being held on bail set at more than $10 million while the case remains under investigation by Pasadena police.

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.

