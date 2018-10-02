× Rain Headed to SoCal During First Fall Storm

The first significant rain of the season hit the Bay Area early Tuesday while Southern California was preparing for its share of the storm, which is expected to roll in by Wednesday.

A low-pressure system making its way through the northern part of the state will bring precipitation from the coast to the mountains, with rain expected to last until early Thursday.

Most urban regions of the Bay Area saw light rain Tuesday, while wine country in Napa and Sonoma counties received more significant showers measuring up to about an inch and a half, said Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Francisco.

“As far as rainfall amounts for the area, it’s not much,” he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.