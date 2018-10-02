Suspect Sought in Connection With Mysterious Break-ins at Business in the Santa Monica Mountains

Posted 10:43 PM, October 2, 2018, by

Police are searching for a suspect after a Calabasas area business owner reported several subtle signs of break-ins at his office and caught a burglar on camera stealing his employee's food. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 2, 2018.