Teen Linked to Series of Celebrity Burglaries in L.A., Including Homes of Rihanna and Yasiel Puig: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 19-year-old man arrested by Los Angeles police after a break-in at the San Fernando Valley home of an NFL player during a game last week has been linked to recent burglaries at the homes of Yasiel Puig, Rihanna and Christina Milian.

Tyress Williams, 19, was detained Friday evening not far from Rams receiver Robert Woods’ home, according to a source familiar with the investigation. A search of Williams’ vehicle turned up items stolen from the athlete’s home, said the source, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation.

After determining that Williams was a suspect in the Woods burglary and making an arrest about 11:30 p.m., a search of his vehicle yielded several items alleged to have been taken from the homes of Puig, and actress-singers Rihanna and Milian, according to the source. Records show Williams was formally booked shortly after midnight into an LAPD jail on suspicion of residential burglary. He listed his job as a landscaper.

Capt. Lillian Carranza, whose detectives at LAPD’s commercial crimes division have been investigating the string of celebrity burglaries, is slated to hold a news conference at police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles announcing details off Williams’ arrest Tuesday afternoon.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.