The News Director’s Office: Lu Parker, KTLA 5 News Anchor

It’s the “kindness” episode of The News Director’s Office, and there is perhaps no kinder person than KTLA 5 News anchor Lu Parker. Lu is a former Miss USA and the founder of Be Kind & Co., a lifestyle brand that encourages kindness. In this episode, Lu shares personal stories on how she strives to reach out with kindness in her daily life. She also opens up about her experience in the Miss USA Pageant, and talks about how she showed Jason you can still have a traditional “Southern Thanksgiving” that’s vegan.

Episode quote

“Kindness is the language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” – Mark Twain



