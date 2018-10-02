West Covina Man Found Guilty in 2016 Slayings of His In-Laws at His Home: DA

A West Covina man was found guilty of shooting his in-laws to death at his West Covina home just over two years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

After about three hours of deliberation, a jury found Caminero Wang guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of his father-in-law and mother-in-law on April 13, 2016, prosecutors said. Wang now faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

Wang “executed” Shu Zhang and Aiping Diao, who were both 60 years old, at his home located along East Oahu Avenue, prosecutors said in a news release.

The night of the killings, police were called to the home around 8:30 p.m. after receiving calls about hearing shots fired and “the sounds of children screaming,” police said in a news release the following day.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found three children — ages 3, 6 and 8 — hiding inside a bathroom, police said.

Wang was found and arrested at the scene without incident.

At the time, Zhang and Diao were visiting from China, according to prosecutors who cited evidence presented in court.

Wang had threatened to kill his wife and parents prior to the murders, prosecutors said.

In addition to the murder charges, Wang was also found guilty of a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders and another allegation of using a handgun to cause great bodily injury and death.