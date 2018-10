Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A trailer filled with dirt bikes and tools — all worth an estimated $30,000 — was stolen from a storage facility in an unincorporated area of Corona and now the vehicle's owner is offering a $1,000 reward for finding the stolen vehicle, as he told KTLA on Wednesday. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Oct. 3, 2018.