11 Tons of Cocaine Seized by Coast Guard Offloaded in San Diego

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton offloaded more than 11 tons of cocaine in San Diego Wednesday that was seized in international waters over the past few months.

The narcotics were seized from eight suspected smuggling vessels found off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America, a U.S. Coast Guard press release said.

The Stratton seized more than 16,000 pounds of cocaine. The Seneca and Active crew also seized almost 3,000 pounds each.

“This offload reflects the outstanding efforts of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations,” Stratton Commanding Officer Capt. Craig Wieschhorster said in the press release. “Keeping this product off the streets of America saves lives.”

The Coast Guard has increased its presence in the areas of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Basin known for being used for drug smuggling.