18-Year-Old Man Dies From Gunshot Wound After Being Dropped Off at Northridge Hospital: LAPD

An 18-year-old man who had been shot was dropped off at a hospital in Northridge late Tuesday night and died from his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Department detectives who made a plea to the public to find his killer on Wednesday.

The teen, Mario Ramirez of Northridge, was dropped off by a vehicle that had pulled into the hospital’s emergency room parking lot around 9:45 p.m., according to police. The medical facility is located in the 18300 block of Roscoe Boulevard.

People inside the vehicle removed Ramirez’s body and left him with paramedics who were standing outside, police said. Then they fled the scene.

Officers got a call about a shooting victim about 9:50 p.m., and when they got to the hospital, staff in the ER told them that the teen had died from his injuries, according to police.

The officers could visually see the gunshot wound to Ramirez after checking his body, police said.

No other details are being released by police. However, LAPD officials said the shooting does not appear random.

As the suspected motive continues to be under investigation, police are asking for the public’s help in finding the killer.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Dave Peteque at 818-374-1934. while anonymous tips can be offered by calling 800-222-8477.