3 People Struck in Drive-By Shooting in South L.A.

Three people were struck in a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near 62nd and Vermont Avenue, in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood.

Authorities did not identify the victims, but said all three are adults males.

Officer Mike Lopez with LAPD said one man is in critical condition, while two others sustained minor injuries.

The suspect reportedly fired from a black vehicle, but no further information is available at this time.

