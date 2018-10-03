Suspect in Custody After 5 Officers Are Shot in South Carolina, Officials Say

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County.

News outlets report sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff’s deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

A Twitter post from Florence County Emergency Management says, “The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress.”

An earlier tweet said, “Due to a high priority call in … Florence, there is an active shooter incident in progress at this time. We are advising everyone to stay away from this area.”

Further details were not immediately available.

The active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody. We are asking everyone to stay away from Vintage Place as there is still an active crime investigation in progress. pic.twitter.com/1OImJOjqXS — FCEMD (@FlorenceCoEMD) October 3, 2018

