7 People Critically Injured in Pool Chemical Exposure Incident in Thousand Oaks: Ventura County Fire

Seven people were left with critical injuries in an incident of exposure to pool chemicals in Thousand Oaks Wednesday evening, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Another 11 people are suffering moderate injuries from the incident, which occurred along East Wilbur Road, according to officials.
Seven ambulances were being called to the scene as authorities told people in the area to avoid the portion of Wilbur Road near North Moorpark Road.
