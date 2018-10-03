× 9 Children Hurt After Vehicle Crashes Into Tree in Dana Point, Authorities Say

Nine children were hurt, five of them with traumatic injuries, after a vehicle slammed into a tree in Dana Point on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident happened at 3:19 p.m. near Dana Point Harbor Drive and Cove Road, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The vehicle crashed into a tree, the O.C. Sheriff’s Department said.

Five of the patients, ages 9 to 12, were transported to Mission Hospital with traumatic injuries, the Fire Authority said. Four children received treatment for minor injuries before their parents picked them up, according to the agency.

The adult driver did not want to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Sky5 footage shows a white van that appeared badly damaged under some tree branches on the side of a road near a parking lot. A number of surfboards and a trailer are seen next to the vehicle.

The incident remained under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials provided no further information.