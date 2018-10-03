Investigation Underway in Koreatown After Man Found Stabbed to Death Near Sidewalk

A man’s body was found Wednesday morning near a sidewalk in Koreatown, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Neighbors called police around 7:35 a.m. after seeing blood in the area on Heliotrope Drive, just north of Beverly Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Greg Kraft.

Sky5 aerial images showed the man’s body positioned near a couch, located close to the curb.

Officials told KTLA the man appeared to have been stabbed to death.

Detectives were on scene canvassing the area for evidence and combing over surveillance video.

The weapon used in the homicide was not found.

No other information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.